Five killed as Ukraine and Russia exchange drone strikes

Reuters

Five people were killed in overnight strikes in Russia and Ukraine, as both sides continued to exchange drone attacks.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that more than 200 drones and almost 30 missiles were fired by Russia, with most targeting Dnipropetrovsk where three people died, News.Az reports citing BBC.

In Russia, Rostov's actor governor said two people died in the region after a car caught fire following a Ukrainian drone strike.

The attacks came as both sides gave updates on their military operations - Russia claimed to have taken two villages in Ukraine's east, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said troops were "gradually pushing Russian forces out" of the Sumy region.


