Five members of Georgian CEC to monitor parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

The observation mission of the Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) will arrive in Baku on February 8 to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections, Georgian CEC press secretary Ana Mikeladze said, secki-2020.az reports.

She noted that the composition of delegation to be sent to Azerbaijan to observe the elections to Milli Majlis on February 9 has already been approved.

The delegation to be led by deputy chair of the Central Election Commission of Georgia Giorgi Sharabidze includes head of the Legal Department Giorgi Dzagania, head of the Human Resources Management Department Giorgi Kalandarishvili, and Director of the Center for Electoral Systems Development, Reforms and Training Natia Zaalishvili.

