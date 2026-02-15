Five municipalities, Bryansk left without power, heating after Ukraine’s attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five municipalities in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region and a part of the city of Bryansk have been cut off power and heat supplies after Ukraine’s attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"As a result of the enemy strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Bryansk Region, there is no power and heating in five municipalities and a part of the city of Bryansk," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, repair works are underway.

News.Az