FM: Azerbaijan concerned about OSCE Yerevan Office’s activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz and OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier on the sidelines of the 53rd Munich Security Conference Feb. 18, according to Trend.

During the meeting, the ministers stressed that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Austria.

The sides exchanged views on the agenda of OSCE and the priorities of Austria in its capacity as Chairperson-in-Office.

At the meetings the problems related with the OSCE Yerevan office were also discussed. Mammadyarov reiterated concern and position of Azerbaijan with regard to operation of OSCE Yerevan Office in contrary to its mandate.

News.Az

News.Az