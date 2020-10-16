FM Jeyhun Bayramov, UN Secretary General hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 16, 2020, the telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the UN Secretary General about the current situation in the region and violation of the humanitarian ceasefire by the armed forces of Armenia.

Minister stressed that the armed forces of Armenia deliberately and indiscriminately shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as the towns located far from the conflict zone.

He emphasized that 13 hours after the establishment of the humanitarian ceasefire the second largest city of Azerbaijan Ganja came under missile attack by the armed forces of Armenia. Minister highlighted that until now 47 civilians killed and 222 civilians injured as a result of shelling by Armenia.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that all responsibility for the escalation in the region lies with the political-military leadership of Armenia.

UN Secretary General António Guterres expressed his concern over the increased tensions in the region and the killing of civilians. He emphasized the importance of respecting the humanitarian ceasefire. UN Secretary General also noted the necessity of finding the political solution to the conflict.

