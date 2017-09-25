FM Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan attaches importance to development of cooperation with Gulf Cooperation Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council."

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov made the due statement as he met with Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel al-Jubeir on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, AzerTag reports.

The sides hailed the current status of relations, particularly development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of tourism, agriculture, investments during the last years. They gladly reminded 25th of anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in 2017.

Minister Mammadyarov spoke about contributions of Azerbaijan to the Muslim solidarity and in this regards underlined the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring the year of 2017 the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in the country as well as Islamic Solidarity Games which have been successfully conducted in Baku.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, its policy of maintaining the current status-quo of occupation, barbaric destruction of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people and the monuments of Islam in the occupied territories as well as acts of Armenia's armed forces to target civilians including children and women along the line of contact.

FM Mammadyarov praised Saudi Arabia’s consistent support to Azerbaijan's fair and rightful position in the settlement of conflict based on the justice and the norms and principles of international law.

