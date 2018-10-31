Yandex metrika counter

FM Mammadyarov meets with Bulgarian minister of education and science

MoU on cooperation in the field of education between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed during the meeting

On the margins of his official visit to Bulgaria, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan met with Minister of Education and Science of Bulgaria Krasimir Valchev, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az. 

During the meeting the sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of education between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Bulgaria. 

