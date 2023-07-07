Foreign Affairs Ministries of Azerbaijan, Maldives sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Maldives Ahmed Khalil, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in a meeting of ministers of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, News.azreports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged views during the meeting on the issues of enhancing bilateral relations between the parties, expanding cooperation in the field of economy, trade, education, culture, energy, tourism and other areas.

During the conversation, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov provided detailed information on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the demining process on lands liberated from occupation, reconstruction and construction, as well as the Big Return program, smart city projects and green energy implemented by in the country.

