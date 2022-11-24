Foreign military attachés in Azerbaijan to inspect minefield set up by Armenia in Saribaba high ground

On November 24, foreign countries’ military attachés accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan and media representatives departed in the direction of the Saribaba high ground to inspect a minefield consisting of Armenian-made anti-personnel mines installed by illegal Armenian armed detachments, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The anti-personnel minefield was detected by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units.

During the visit organized by the Ministry of Defense, military attachés and media representatives will be provided with detailed information about the demining activities conducted in the area and the minefield detected on November 21 and consisting of 350 PMN-E anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021.

News.Az