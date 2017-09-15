Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets Vice President of Laos National Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Lao Viengluang Bouf within the framework of his official visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Laos.

Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Viengluang Bouf warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani delegation and expressed confidence that this visit would contribute to the development of friendship between our countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted the importance of reciprocal visits for the promotion and development of bilateral relations. He recalled the official visit of his Lao counterpart to Azerbaijan on June 18-20, 2017, and expressed his satisfaction with his first official visit to Laos.

Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that parliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in the development of bilateral relations and encouraged the establishment of friendship groups in the legislative bodies.

During the meeting, the sides underlined the importance of expanding successful cooperation in the humanitarian field, especially in the field of education, beginning with the Soviet Union and the continuation of student and research exchanges. It was noted that more than 2000 Laos residents studied in Azerbaijan and they are closely involved in the development of Laos in various fields.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefed the interlocutor about the role of Azerbaijan in the region, major transport infrastructure and energy projects implemented at the initiative of our countr and spoke about the aggression and occupational policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan and negotiations on the settlement of the conflict.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the expansion of the legal framework between the two countries, cooperation within the framework of international parliamentary organizations.

News.Az

