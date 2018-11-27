Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives renowned US religious figures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received renowned US religious figures, Rabbi Abraham Cooper and representative of the evangelical community Johnnie Moore.

During the meeting, Rabbi Abraham Cooper noted that he was received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev and expressed his satisfaction over visiting Azerbaijan again.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that peaceful coexistence of various religious communities, including the Jewish community historically in Azerbaijan is a clear example that our country attaches particular importance to the tolerance and preservation of inter-religious relations. Stressing the importance attached to the development of bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation with the international community he emphasized that tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan have become a state policy. Therefore our country hosted numerous international events on inter-civilizational dialogue and tolerance.

In his turn, Rabbi Abraham Cooper noting the great achievements of Azerbaijan in the field of multiculturalism expressed his appreciation for the respect for religious and spiritual values, intercultural dialogue, as well as tolerance traditions in our country. He noted that Azerbaijan is a bright example in terms of tolerance and multiculturalism to the entire world.

At the meeting, inter-religious relations, global and regional issues were discussed.

News.Az

