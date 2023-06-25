Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran speak on phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 25, 2023, a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, News.az informs.

During the telephone conversation, the current situation and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran were discussed.

The importance of negotiations and mutual contacts between the relevant bodies and officials of the two countries in several areas of bilateral and regional relations, including economic and transport projects, was noted.

At the same time, the importance of continuing the talks on issues that need to be resolved on the bilateral agenda and their resolution was emphasized.

During the telephone conversation, views were also exchanged on several multilateral and regional issues.

News.Az