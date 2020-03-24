Former mayor of Yerevan wanted by NSS on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power

The former mayor of the Armenian capital Yerevan Gagik Beglaryan is involved in a criminal case on abuse of power and embezzlement as a defendant, the National Security Service (NSS) reported.

According to an NSS statement, Beglaryan, who had served as head of an administrative district in Yerevan before being appointed as mayor, abused his official position to appropriate a kindergarten building worth 233.47 million drams (almost $ 500 thousand) on Tamanyan Street.



The investigation believes that first, on the basis of an illegal decision of the Council of Elders, Beglaryan reorganized the kindergarten by joining it to another one on December 25, 2008, and then, taking the post of mayor, on March 16, 2009, he changed its functional status making it non-residential building.



After that, the kindergarten was sold for only 23 million drams, and in 2011 it was registered in the name of Beglaryan's father through a sale and purchase deal for 24 million drams. Then the property was willed by the father to his son.



As a result, not only local authorities were discredited and their normal activities were disrupted, but the operation of a preschool institution was discontinued, which entailed serious consequences.





Given the fact that Beglaryan left the country, he was put on the wanted list. The investigation also revealed that Beglaryan used the same scheme to obtain 27 other properties in the capital.

A suspect or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty according to a court order that enters into legal force in the manner established by the Code of Criminal Procedure of Armenia. News.Az

News.Az