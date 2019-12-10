Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov passed away at 83 today, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

He served as Moscow's mayor for 18 years from 1992-2010.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences over Luzhkov's death.

Current Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the report, offering condolences to Luzhkov’s relatives and friends. "Yury Mikhailovich Luzhkov has died. I’m sincerely sorry that this energetic and cheerful person, who headed Moscow in a challenging post-Soviet period and did a lot for the city and Muscovites, has passed away. I extend my condolences to the relatives and friends," Sobyanin wrote on his Twitter account.

Yury Luzhkov was born on September 21, 1936, in Moscow. He graduated from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University) in 1958, specializing in mechanical engineering.

He began working in the Ministry of Chemical Industry in 1974.

Luzhkov was appointed Mayor by President Boris Yeltsin on June 6, 1992, after Gavriil Popov resigned. He was re-elected mayor of Moscow in June 1996, December 1999, and December 2003.

News.Az

News.Az