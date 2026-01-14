Former Tractor player and wife shot dead in Iran protests

Mojtaba Tarshiz, a former footballer for Tractor S.C. (Tabriz), and his wife were shot dead by Iranian security forces during ongoing protests, News.Az reports, citing the “Azad Iran” (Free Iran) Telegram channel.

Tarshiz, a native of Ghaemshahr in Mazandaran Province, was killed along with his wife during demonstrations on January 8.

During his career, Tarshiz played for several prominent Iranian clubs, including Nasaji Mazandaran, Tractor Tabriz, Fajr Sepasi Shiraz, and Mes Kerman.

The couple left behind two children.

Their deaths have sparked widespread shock in Iranian society and the sports community.

