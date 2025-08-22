Former Utah Jazz wing Malik Beasley cleared in federal gambling investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malik Beasley, the former Utah Jazz wing currently coming off a strong season with the Detroit Pistons, has been cleared in a federal gambling investigation, his attorneys confirmed to ESPN. The announcement removes the legal cloud that had stalled his free agency prospects.

According to Beasley’s lawyers, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, multiple meetings with the Eastern District of New York concluded that Beasley is no longer the target of the investigation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,” Haney told . “An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik.”

The allegations, which involved prop bets and NBA games during the 2023-24 season, had halted Beasley’s free agency just one day before it opened. Before the investigation, the Pistons had planned to offer him a three-year, $42 million contract, which never materialized due to the legal uncertainties.

Beasley comes off a career-best season in Detroit, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 41.6% from three-point range. He previously played 55 games with the Utah Jazz during the 2022-23 season before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal that also involved Russell Westbrook and Mike Conley.

Looking ahead, Beasley’s NBA future is open. A return to Detroit seems unlikely after the Pistons signed wing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to a three-year deal. Similarly, a return to Utah is improbable due to the Jazz’s focus on developing young players and a crowded roster.

With the investigation behind him, Beasley is expected to generate strong interest in the free-agent market, potentially making him one of the most coveted wing players available in the coming days.

