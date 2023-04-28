Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 kicking off

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a month-long break, Formula 1 bursts back into life with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where the first F1 Sprint of the season will also take place.

Since debuting in 2016, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has proved itself one of the best races of the Formula 1 season.

Friday’s running will feature an opening practice session and qualifying hour to set the grid for the main Grand Prix, with these outings kept apart from the Sprint offering.

The full schedule for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 is as follows:

April 28

Practice 1: 13:30-14:30

Qualifying: 17:00 – 18:00

April 29

Sprint Shootout: 12:30-13:14

Sprint: 17:30-18:00

April 30

Race: 15:00

The first F1 race in Azerbaijan took place in 2016 under the banner of the European Grand Prix, which saw Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas clocking a new top speed for an F1 car (378km/h).

A stunning spectacle - an exhibition of Azerbaijan’s bustling capital

Designed by German engineer Hermann Tilke, the leading track designer in F1, the Baku City Circuit is an exhibition of Azerbaijan’s vibrant capital.

Weaving around the city centre, it takes in its wonderful contrasts of east and west, ancient and modern.

Spectators can admire the 12th-century walls of the Old City along with elegant streets like Istiglaliyyat built at the turn of the 20th century which are lined by an eclectic mix of architecture.

The long finishing straight runs parallel to the tree-filled Seaside Boulevard and passes landmarks including the mysterious Maiden Tower and Soviet-era Government House.

Azerbaijan GP race winners for previous years are as follows:

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2020 – Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

