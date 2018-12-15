Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix named as one of the best

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is among the three best races of 2018, according to spectators’ voting, Trend reports citing the official website of Formula 1.

Over 16,000 people took part in the voting. The United States Grand Prix has emerged as the favorite race of 2018, followed by the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while the British Grand Prix at Silverstone came third.

The top five races of 2018 are as follows:

United States Grand Prix - 30%

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 13%

British Grand Prix – 9%

German Grand Prix – 8%

Austrian Grand Prix – 6%

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku on April 27-29. Lewis Hamilton from MERCEDES won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The length of the Baku track, where teams competed for the championship, each represented by two drivers, was just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track was 13 meters, and the narrowest width was 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The next Formula 1 races will be held in Baku on April 26-28, 2019.

