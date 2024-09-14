Formula 1 third practice for Azerbaijan GP starts in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third free practice session for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has commenced in Baku, featuring ten teams, each with two drivers, vying for top positions.

World-famous drivers Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, and others will compete for the first places, News.Az reports.During the first day, which featured Formula 1 practice sessions, Formula 2 practice and qualifying sessions, Max Verstappen left it late to set the pace during opening practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as last year’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc crashed out in his Ferrari.Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the pace during Friday’s second practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, overcoming car problems to lead the way from Red Bull rival Sergio Perez and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.Baku will also host the F2 Sprint race and F1 Qualifying session today, while Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on the last day of the races, September 15.

News.Az