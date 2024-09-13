Formula 2: Richard Verschoor claims pole position in thrilling Baku qualifying

+ ↺ − 16 px

Formula 2 driver Richard Verschoor delivered an exceptional performance to secure Pole Position after a thrilling qualifying session in Baku.

The Trident driver was at the top of the timesheets all afternoon before a final lap of 1:54.857 saw him beat PREMA Racing’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli to top spot by just 0.017s, News.Az reports, citing Formula 2 website. Verschoor was the early pace-setter in Qualifying thanks to an opening lap of 1:56.023, as he led his ART Grand Prix rival Victor Martins by 0.213s, with Antonelli in third.The drivers were able to push on for a second lap on the Supersoft tyres, finding more grip as track conditions improved, with Verschoor going even faster on to a 1:55.655.Martins was once more his nearest competitor, with the Frenchman just 0.079s behind while Antonelli rounded out the top three again, over four-tenths off top spot.The drivers then returned to the pit lane before coming back out on track with under 10 minutes to go, but as they set off on their laps the Red Flags were waved.It was bad news for Campos Racing, as Isack Hadjar went straight on into the barrier at Turn 1, only for his teammate Josep María Martí to join him moments later, with both cars locking-up under braking.Both drivers were okay and with their cars cleared, the lights turned green on the session once more with just over four minutes left.This meant there was an opportunity for just one lap and once again it was Verschoor who came out on top with a 1:54.857, eclipsing Antonelli’s earlier time across the line by just 0.017s.Martins ended up third, over two-tenths off pole with Zane Maloney in fourth for Rodin Motorsport. Kush Maini and Gabriel Bortoleto followed for Invicta Racing with Joshua Duerksen in seventh for AIX Racing.Antonelli’s PREMA teammate Gabriele Minì was eighth in his maiden Formula 2 Qualifying, with Jak Crawford in P9 for DAMS Lucas Oil.In more good news for Trident, as their debutant Christian Mansell wound up in P10 meaning he will start the Sprint Race, which is set to get underway at 14:15 local time tomorrow afternoon, from reverse grid pole.

News.Az