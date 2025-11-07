Four dead after helicopter crashes in Russia's Dagestan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A helicopter crash in Russia’s Dagestan Republic killed four people and injured three others, according to the regional Ministry of Health.

The Ka-226 helicopter, carrying seven tourists, went down near the village of Achi-Su in the Karabudakhkent district, crashing on the grounds of the Zhemchuzhina recreation center near Izberbash at around 2:40 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

A fire broke out after the crash, but three people managed to escape and were hospitalized. Officials said two of the injured are in critical condition.

According to initial reports, the helicopter was privately owned and used for aerial tours. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

