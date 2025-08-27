+ ↺ − 16 px

A French representative at the U.N. Security Council on Aug. 26 accused Moscow of putting pressure on Germany’s probe into the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions by repeatedly convening Council meetings. Paris argued the tactic was “unacceptable” and aimed at undermining Berlin’s work.

The U.K. and U.S. envoys echoed the criticism, saying the Council should not politicize the process or revisit an incident nearly three years old, while Russia and China insisted on a more thorough probe. Germany, Sweden, and Denmark launched investigations, though only Berlin’s remains active after the other two closed theirs without identifying a culprit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

German authorities have linked Ukrainian suspects to the sabotage but stopped short of blaming Kyiv, which denies involvement. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has vowed Nord Stream 2 will not be restarted, while the EU has banned any transactions related to the pipelines under its latest sanctions package.

News.Az