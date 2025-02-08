France aims to strengthen ties with Türkiye through positive agenda

France aims to strengthen ties with Türkiye through positive agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his desire to promote a positive agenda in bilateral relations with Türkiye during a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Elysee Palace said Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The two leaders discussed regional issues, including the situation in Syria, according to a statement.

Macron reaffirmed France’s continued support for families affected by the devastating twin earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023.

Regarding Syria, he also emphasized the importance of an inclusive transition process in Damascus that respects all segments of society, pledging Paris' continued commitment to the country’s unity and sovereignty.

The French leader underscored the need to continue the fight against the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh).

News.Az