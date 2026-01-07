France and Germany rush to counter Trump's Greenland threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Paris is working with European allies on a joint response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to take over Greenland.

"Regardless of the form of intimidation and its source, we have begun work at the Quai d'Orsay to prepare ourselves to respond and not to respond alone," Barrot told French radio France Inter, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

"Once this work has been completed in the coming days, [we'll] be able to share it. Whatever form intimidation takes, we want to take action with our European partners," Barrot said, adding that he will discuss the topic later Wednesday during a meeting with his German and Polish counterparts.

In recent days, Trump has reiterated his claims to Greenland — a self-ruling Danish territory — following a separate U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro last weekend. On Tuesday, eight of Europe's top leaders insisted Greenland's security must be ensured collectively by NATO and with full respect to the wishes of its people.

Officials in Berlin said discussions on how to practically safeguard Greenland’s sovereignty were ongoing on Wednesday following talks on the topic between European leaders and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Paris the day before.

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is working on a plan with his counterparts that could include European deterrence in the event the U.S. would try to attack or seize Greenland, as well as increased NATO presence in Greenland's direct vicinity, a German government spokesperson said. Last year, Barrot didn't rule out sending French troops to the island but it never materialized.

The French minister tried to downplay the risks of American military aggression against Greenland, saying that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured him during a phone call earlier this week that it wasn't Washington's preferred way forward.

However, the White House said late Tuesday it was still considering “a range of options” including the use of military force.

News.Az