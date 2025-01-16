France, Norway confirm jet fighter deliveries to Ukraine ‘on schedule’

+ ↺ − 16 px

France and Norway, among the few countries that have pledged jet fighters to Ukraine, confirmed they will fulfill their commitments on schedule, according to the two countries' defense ministers during a meeting on Thursday in Oslo, News.az reports citing Kyiv Post .

Norway has promised Ukraine six US-made F-16s to help it fend off Russia’s invasion, with deliveries spread out across 2024 and 2025.France has meanwhile said it would provide an unspecified number of French-made Mirage 2000-5s during the first quarter of 2025.“The timetable I gave is being met,” said French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, declining to comment on reports that three aircraft were to be delivered by Jan. 20.“The delivery of jet fighters to a country at war is, by definition, sensitive... What has been promised will be delivered,” he said.His Norwegian counterpart Bjorn Arild Gram meanwhile confirmed that Norway’s “first batch” of F-16s had been delivered, but refused to disclose any “operational details.”“We are on schedule,” he said.The two ministers also signed a letter of intent aimed at bolstering their military cooperation, notably regarding the protection of underwater infrastructure, amid the threat of so-called hybrid warfare posed by Russia.The French navy has placed an order with Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime for the Hugin seabed exploration vehicle, capable of diving to a depth of 6,000 meters (20,000 feet).Competing in a tender with the United States, Britain and Germany, France also hopes to sell five so-called defense and intervention frigates to Norway.

News.Az