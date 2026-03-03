France sending aircraft carrier to Mediterranean, Macron says

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron has said France deployed in the recent hours Rafale fighter jets, anti-air systems and air radars for the purpose of intercepting missiles and drones.

He also confirmed that Paris is sending its aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle – the flagship of the French Navy – towards the Mediterranean, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

He stressed that the country has defence agreement with Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan and Iraq and it “will show solidary”.

Macron touched upon the situation in Lebanon where fighting between Hezbollah and Israel has resumed. He condemned the group’s attack on Israel a “big mistake” and warned Israel against a land incursion into its northern neighbour.

News.Az