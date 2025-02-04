France starts troop pullout from Senegal

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has begun withdrawing its troops from Senegal, starting with the evacuation of three military bases.

"Maréchal," "Saint-Exupéry," and "Contre-amiral Protêt" bases were vacated in recent days, marking a key step in the departure process, News.Az reports, citing French media.

According to reports, all French military personnel are expected to leave Senegal by September at the latest. However, uncertainties remain regarding the fate of the French Navy's Falcon 50 M aircraft and the future of the Rufisque base.

Currently, around 200 French military personnel and their families remain stationed at the Ouakam camp and Rufisque.

French military bases in Senegal, including the "Colonel Frédéric Geille" district in Ouakam and the "Contre-amiral Protet" district at Dakar’s military port, have long played a crucial role in defense cooperation between the two countries. However, recent decisions have led to a phased withdrawal, with full disengagement expected by the end of September 2025.

News.Az