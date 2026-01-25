France to ban American video conferencing services

The elections, which will take place over two rounds on March 15 and March 22, will confirm whether the far-right National Rally can cement its status as the country’s predominant political force. | Mohammed Badra/EPA

France plans to phase out American videoconferencing services by 2027, replacing them with its own Visio app.

The Minister Delegate responsible for the Civil Service, David Amiel, told the newspaper La Tribune Dimanche this, News.Az reports.

"We've become dependent on programs like Teams or Zoom. We need to overcome this harmful habit at the national level to ensure the security of our negotiations under any circumstances. Therefore, by 2027, we will implement the videoconferencing solution Visio across all French administrations," the official said.

According to Amiel, Visio is a "100% French development." The service was developed by the Interministerial Digital Intelligence Unit (DINUM). The politician noted that the program is expected to save the French government "millions of euros" earmarked for renewing agreements with foreign software developers.

The Minister Delegate added that approximately 40,000 people have already tried the French service. The official emphasized that the program uses an algorithm that allows for promptly obtaining a text transcript of a conversation.

News.Az