France to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier on 10th anniversary of Paris attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

France will take on Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the November 13, 2015 Paris terror attacks.

France captain Kylian Mbappe said the team intends to honor the victims of the coordinated attacks, which killed 130 people and were claimed by the Islamic State. “Tomorrow will be a special day. We wanted to have a thought for those affected. Commemorating this day is important,” Mbappe told reporters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At the time of the attacks, Mbappe was not yet on the national team but recalled fearing for his parents, who lived in the Paris suburb of Bondy. “Playing 10 years later is special — we’ll try to pay tribute to the people affected by that tragic event,” he said.

The attacks included a suicide bombing at the Stade de France during a friendly match against Germany, where then-President François Hollande was in attendance. Of the players present that night, only fullback Lucas Digne will participate in Thursday’s match at the Parc des Princes.

Coach Didier Deschamps, who was also on the bench in 2015, emphasized the importance of remembrance: “There’s a duty of support and compassion. It’s part of the context of this game.”

A win against Ukraine would secure France’s qualification for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

News.Az