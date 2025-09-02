French actor Gerard Depardieu to face trial for alleged rape, actress says

+ ↺ − 16 px

French actress Charlotte Arnould said Tuesday that Gerard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial on allegations that he raped her. Arnould made the claim in a post on social media.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has not confirmed the report, and there was no immediate comment from Depardieu’s lawyer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Depardieu, one of France’s most prominent film stars, has faced multiple accusations of sexual assault in recent years, all of which he has denied.

News.Az