French Finance Minister warns of IMF intervention risk if government falls

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard has warned that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could be forced to intervene in France’s economy if Prime Minister François Bayrou’s minority government collapses next month.

Bayrou’s government faces mounting pressure after three major opposition parties announced they would not support a confidence vote scheduled for September 8, aimed at approving sweeping budget cuts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"We are right in the thick of the battle," Lombard told France Inter radio, adding that he is “certainly not resigned” to the government losing the vote.

When asked about concerns that a government collapse could trigger IMF involvement, Lombard said: “This is a risk that is in front of us. It is a risk that we would like to avoid, and one which we should avoid, but I cannot tell you that this risk does not exist.”

The warning highlights growing uncertainty over France’s economic stability as the government struggles to secure parliamentary support for its fiscal plans.

