French football superstar Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at end of this season, the French football superstar confirmed on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Hi everyone! It's Kylian. I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks," Mbappe said in a video on X.The 25-year-old forward said that he will play his last game at Paris' Parc des Princes on Sunday as PSG will host Toulouse."It's a lot of emotions. Many years where I had the chance and the great honor to be a member of the biggest French club - one of the best in the world - which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the greatest champions, to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well, with all the glory and the mistakes I've made," he remarked.Mbappe thanked all his PSG teammates, the coaches, sports directors, and club staff."It's hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I have always known, but I think I needed this, a new challenge after seven years," Mbappe, whose PSG contract will expire in June, said.Mbappe has been heavily linked to Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.Regarded one of the best players in the globe, Mbappe scored 255 goals in 306 matches for PSG to be the club's all-time top scorer.Paris-born Mbappe has won six French Ligue 1 titles in seven seasons with PSG, and he was the French champion with Monaco in 2017.He helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

News.Az