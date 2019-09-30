French Minister: "Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe follows progress on Nagorno-Karabakh"

French Minister: "Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe follows progress on Nagorno-Karabakh"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe follows and pays attention progress on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Secretary of State for European Affairs of France Amélie de Montchalin said during her speech at the autumn session of PACE, APA reports.

She noted that the OSCE Minsk group also tries for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Amélie de Montchalin stressed that Azerbaijan and Armenia have committed to peace when they became a member of the Council of Europe.

She noted that the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe supports the OSCE Minsk Group in this issue.

News.Az

News.Az