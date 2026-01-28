French prop Uini Atonio retires after suffering heart attack

“At the end of his stay in hospital, Uini has to undergo a long period of convalescence,” La Rochelle said in a statement. “It is clear he cannot pursue his career as a player.”

Atonio had been a central figure for France under head coach Fabien Galthie, winning two Six Nations Championship titles, including the Grand Slam in 2022. He remained part of Galthie’s plans and had been named in the initial France squad last week for the upcoming defence of their Six Nations crown.

The veteran tighthead had withdrawn from La Rochelle’s Top 14 match against Clermont on Sunday after experiencing chest pain during the warm-up. He had only recently returned to action in December after recovering from a hamstring injury, despite having a contract with the club running until 2027.

Capped 68 times by France, Atonio also enjoyed major success at club level, winning two European Rugby Champions Cup titles with La Rochelle. Last season, he showed little sign of decline, playing all five matches in France’s victorious Six Nations campaign and featuring in 27 games for his club, 23 of them as a starter.

His international career was not without setbacks. First capped in 2014 under Philippe Saint-André in a heavy win over Fiji, Atonio missed out on selection for the 2019 Rugby World Cup squad under Jacques Brunel. His fortunes changed after Galthie took over following that tournament, with Atonio establishing himself as France’s first-choice prop after the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

“In Blue, just as in the La Rochelle jersey, Uini Atonio has been — and will remain — a great prop in the broadest sense of the term,” the Ligue Nationale de Rugby said in a statement, praising his stature, humility and character.

Atonio is the latest high-profile France-based player to be forced into retirement due to heart problems. France centre Virimi Vakatawa ended his international career in September 2022 at the age of 30, later playing his final match for the Barbarians in June 2024. Former La Rochelle and France flanker Kevin Gourdon also retired in December 2021 at just 31 after a heart condition was detected.