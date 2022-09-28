French Special Envoy for South Caucasus will visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic for Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil will visit the South Caucasus, said a special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of France, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

“As a continuation of Emanuel Macron’s negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, special ambassador for South Caucasus Brice Roquefeuil will pay a visit to Baku, and then Yerevan this week,” noted an MFA official.

News.Az