French Special Envoy for South Caucasus will visit Azerbaijan
The Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic for Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil will visit the South Caucasus, said a special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of France, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.
“As a continuation of Emanuel Macron’s negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, special ambassador for South Caucasus Brice Roquefeuil will pay a visit to Baku, and then Yerevan this week,” noted an MFA official.