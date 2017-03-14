French website highlights Azerbaijan-France relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

French www.mediapart.fr website has posted an article highlighting Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations, AzerTag reports.

The article features remarks by President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France Jean-Francois Mancel. He provides an insight into President Ilham Aliyev's current official visit to France. Mancel notes that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan-France diplomatic ties. "French-Azerbaijani relations have steadily developed over the years. Azerbaijan remains a key partner of France in the South Caucasus. Nearly 70 French companies are currently operating in Azerbaijan," the article says.

Highlighting the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mancel emphasizes that the Armenian armed forces occupied the Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts. "As a result of the armed aggression more than one million Azerbaijanis were displaced from their native lands, Khojaly genocide, one of the bloodiest crimes in the history of mankind, was committed. Incumbent President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan was directly involved in committing this massacre," the article says.

Mancel hails democratic environment in Azerbaijan. "The legitimate government was established in Azerbaijan through elections. In 1918, women in the country were granted the right to vote. In 1998 the death penalty was abolished in Azerbaijan. Representatives of different nations and religions live in peace and mutual understanding here," the article concludes.

News.Az

