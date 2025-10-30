‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. dies at 42

+ ↺ − 16 px

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., best known for portraying Young Will on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at age 42 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Maryland, his mother, Renee Trice, confirmed.

Myers had survived three previous heart attacks in recent years. The former child actor also appeared as Marlon Jackson in ABC’s The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992) and later in Young Americans (2000), his final on-screen role, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In later years, Myers co-founded the Fellaship Men’s Group, a nonprofit focused on men’s mental health. The organization paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “Gone but never forgotten… The mission will continue in your honor.”

