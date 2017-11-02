Fuad Muradov calls on international organizations to be active in solving Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hampers peace and stability in the region.

International organizations, including the European Union should be more active in solving the conflict fairly, within the framework of international law.

According to Modern.Az, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation Fuad Muradov said this at the meeting of the Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Muradov said that the international community should increase the pressure on Armenia for it to disavow its policy of aggression. As soon as a progress is seen in a peaceful settlement of the conflict, the Armenian authorities resort to provocations. This negatively affects the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

MP Rovshan Rzayev stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be solved only on the basis of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He noted that Nagorno-Karabakh is the historical land of Azerbaijan, and the international community must achieve a solution to the conflict within the international law.

Faraj Guliyev, member of the Azerbaijani delegation, called on the Euronest PA to increase pressure on Armenia to withdraw Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

