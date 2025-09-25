G7 to debate use of frozen Russian assets on October 1

The Group of Seven (G7) countries will hold an online meeting on October 1, at the initiative of Canada, which currently holds the G7 presidency, according to Corriere della Sera.

The meeting will focus on the potential use of frozen Russian assets to finance support for Ukraine, News.Az reports citing local media.

Previously, Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, stated after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Denmark that representatives of these countries are working constructively on the idea of using frozen Russian assets to meet Ukraine's needs.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said last week that she would first like to see a written proposal regarding the assets before deciding whether to support it.

The European Central Bank is concerned that Europe's use of Russia's assets could have a negative impact on the euro and the EU's financial stability.