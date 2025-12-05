Gas blast injures three at Baku cafe - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were injured in an explosion at a cafe in Baku's Binagadi district on Friday, the Ministry of Emergencies (FHN) reported.

The FHN said its State Fire Protection Service responded to the scene. Preliminary findings indicate the blast, which caused damage to the 40-square-meter establishment, was triggered by a sudden ignition in a gas pipe, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

Emergency personnel implemented all necessary safety measures, and relevant authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

