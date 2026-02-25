Azerbaijan, Israel eye deeper ties in agriculture

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov briefed Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz on state support measures and ongoing agricultural reforms aimed at accelerating sectoral growth, the Ministry of Agriculture said. He noted that the government continues to implement incentive programs to strengthen productivity and sustainability in agriculture, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The minister also recalled his January visit to Israel, where he met with Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter and toured leading aquaculture and innovation centers, as well as modern livestock farms and dairy processing facilities. He emphasized that the visit helped lay the groundwork for more effective bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Krausz stated that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel is developing dynamically across multiple sectors, adding that both sides are interested in further expanding ties in agriculture.

The discussions focused on increasing agricultural trade turnover, expanding the activities of the Joint Working Group, facilitating the transfer of advanced technologies in livestock breeding and seed production, enhancing cooperation in agricultural research and training programs, and examining Israel’s experience in irrigation systems.

Both sides underlined that significant untapped potential remains for deepening bilateral agricultural cooperation and agreed to continue dialogue on areas of mutual interest.