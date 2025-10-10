Gaza Strip uninhabitable - US President

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump believes the Gaza Strip is uninhabitable, but will be rebuilt in the future with the participation of the region's wealthy countries, News.az reports citing BBC.

"The Gaza Strip will be rebuilt over time. Certain countries in that part of the world have enormous wealth. A small portion of what they have would do wonders for Gaza," he said at a White House cabinet meeting. "I think some wonderful countries will step up, invest a lot of money, and solve the problems," he added.

When asked if he could promise that Palestinians would be able to return to their abandoned homes in the Gaza Strip, Trump was noncommittal. "They know exactly what we're doing," he said. "We're going to create something where people can live. Right now, Gaza is unlivable. It's a terrible situation. No one has ever seen anything like it. We're going to create better conditions for people," the American leader added.

