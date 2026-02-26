Geneva hosts new round of Iran-US nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States kicked off in Geneva on Thursday.

The talks started simultaneously with a meeting between Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Foreign Ministry said on US social media company X, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Busaidi stressed the importance of the "professional and technical" role of the IAEA and "the need to ensure transparency, credibility, and proper governance of the relevant procedures," it added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leading Iran’s diplomatic delegation to the talks, which includes Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, as well as a team of nuclear and legal experts.

The American side, as in previous rounds, is led by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of indirect talks under Omani mediation since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, following efforts by regional countries, including Türkiye, to ease tensions.

After the previous round in Geneva – which followed the first round in Muscat – both sides offered positive assessments, agreeing on “guiding principles” that Iranian negotiators said could pave the way toward a potential agreement.

The talks come amid a significant US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region, alongside a series of recent drills conducted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

News.Az