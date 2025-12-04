Georgia and Türkiye discuss Middle Corridor cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili and her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the importance of fully utilizing the transit and transport potential of both countries in the context of developing the Middle Corridor.

According to Georgian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place within the framework of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Vienna, News.Az reports.

"Hakan Fidan thanked his Georgian counterpart for the support and efforts regarding the crash of the Turkish military aircraft. The strong strategic partnership and intensive bilateral cooperation between Georgia and Türkiye were appreciated. Special attention was paid to active exchange of visits both at high level and between the relevant ministries. The importance of holding the third meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was noted," the ministry said.

In addition, the foreign ministers discussed trade and economic cooperation and emphasized the importance of fully utilizing the transit and transport potential of the two countries in the context of the development of the Middle Corridor, which opens new opportunities for international transit and economic cooperation.

The parties also noted successful cooperation within the framework of international organizations and confirmed their readiness to continue coordinating steps on key regional initiatives.

News.Az