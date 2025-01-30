Georgia, Armenia discuss strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The strategic partnership between Georgia and Armenia, along with topics for the 14th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, were discussed on Thursday during a meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.az reports citing Agenda.ge .

The meeting also focused on the current situation in the South Caucasus region, the Georgian Government Administration said.Kobakhidze, who is on an official visit to Yerevan, reiterated his Government’s “readiness to promote dialogue” and contribute to “ensuring stability and peace” in the region, which he said was “necessary for the further development” of the countries.The officials also emphasised the “high-level” dialogue between the two countries in various formats and “close” cooperation in many areas, which they said contributed to further deepening of the relations.

News.Az