Georgia detains 16 members of radical neo-fascist groups over violent attacks

Tbilisi police have arrested 16 members of radical neo-fascist groups linked to a series of violent assaults across Georgia, authorities announced on Friday. The arrests follow a months-long investigation into attacks targeting individuals of various ages.

Speaking at a briefing, Tbilisi Police Department Director Vaja Siradze said, “Today, Tbilisi police detained 16 members of radical fascist groups who inflicted physical and psychological violence with particular brutality.” He added that 10 of the detainees are minors, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Investigators found that the suspects identified as neo-Nazis and carried out attacks motivated by fascist ideology. To intimidate the public and assert their influence, they targeted individuals who did not share their views. More than 10 people were victimized, including four minors. The assaults reportedly included beatings, knife wounds, and other forms of torture. The perpetrators also recorded the attacks and shared the videos on social media.

During searches of the suspects’ homes, police seized smartphones, masks, electronic devices, Nazi symbols, and weapons, including knives and signal guns.

Authorities had previously arrested nine alleged members of the same groups, including two leaders, Levan Abesadze and David Japarov.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said it continues to investigate other potential accomplices and has not ruled out further arrests. Citizens were urged to report any signs of similar crimes, with officials emphasizing the need to protect minors and curb the spread of extremist ideology among youth.

The investigation is being conducted under Georgia’s criminal code provision on torture, which covers inhuman treatment of a person, knowingly involving a minor, and committed by a group. The offense carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

News.Az