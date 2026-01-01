Tbilisi court convicts group behind brutal attack on 15-year-old boy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tbilisi City Court has convicted members of a fascist group responsible for a violent assault on a 15-year-old schoolboy during the summer, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to prosecutors, the attackers lured the teenager to an abandoned construction site under false pretences and severely beat him while recording the attack on a mobile phone, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. The boy was stabbed and trampled after falling to the ground. He was then forced, under threat of knives and firearms, to kneel and apologise via video call to the group’s leader.

Activist Tamar Totladze said the assault was reportedly triggered by the boy’s remark: “I don’t like fascists.” The footage of the abuse was later shared on social media. Prosecutors said the perpetrators’ actions caused “severe physical and psychological pain, as well as moral suffering” to the victim.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the attackers were detained on 8 July 2025. Eight members of the group face charges of inhumane and degrading treatment of a minor, while one was charged with organising the assault. Six of the nine accused are themselves minors.

The court sentenced the juveniles to 7.5 years in prison, while the three adults received the maximum sentence under Georgian law of 10 years.

