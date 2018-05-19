Georgia launches most ambitious military project with US, says defense minister

The Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoroia has announced the launch of the "most ambitious” US-Georgia project-Georgia’s Defence Readiness Program (GDRP), whic

The trainings will take place at the NATO standards Combat Training Center (CTC) built in Vaziani, on the outskirts of Tbilisi, which was officially opened yesterday.

"I can announce a new era in Georgia-US relations, which, in the long-term perspective, will boost Georgia’s defence capacities and provide higher security for each citizen of the country,” Izoria stated.

The 43rd battalion of the 4th Mechanized Brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces is the first that will undergo trainings with the help of American instructors.

