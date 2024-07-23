Georgia launches probe into potential terror plot against ruling party founder

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s State Security Service has launched an investigation into a potential terror plot against Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and other senior party officials, News.Az reports citing the local TV channel Imedi.

According to the TV channel, several individuals are already under court questioning. Most of the individuals were mercenaries who fought in Ukraine.“Yes, Bidzina Ivanishvili,” answered Gela Kakhabrishvili, who fought in Ukraine, when asked by journalists whether the case of preparing a terrorist attack against the ruling party founder is being investigated.

News.Az