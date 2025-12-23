Georgia maintains clear red lines with Russia over occupied regions - PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has reaffirmed that Tbilisi’s policy towards Russia is guided by clear red lines linked to the occupation of Georgian territories.

“Regarding our policy towards Russia, it is very clear: we have red lines, on one hand, connected to the issue of occupation — while more than 20% of our territories, two historical regions, remain occupied, it is naturally impossible to significantly change the status quo, including restoring diplomatic relations,” Kobakhidze said, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The prime minister emphasised that these positions are grounded in legal and political considerations. “This essentially defines our relations — we have no diplomatic relations, but we maintain our trade and economic links, and we continue to pursue a pragmatic policy,” he added.

Kobakhidze also stressed that the Georgian government remains committed to resolving the conflict peacefully.

“Of course, there are many challenges along the way, and global politics develops very slowly. We will see how circumstances change in the future, but we can clearly state to society that we have red lines, and the main red line is related to the issue of occupation,” he said.

Georgia’s breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia have remained under Russian political and military control since declaring independence following the 2008 war. Tbilisi, along with most of the international community, continues to regard them as integral parts of Georgia.

News.Az